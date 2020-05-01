Kylie Jenner says someone & # 39; close to home & # 39; is contracting coronavirus

ME!

"keeping up with the Kardashians"He has released a full teaser for next season 18. In the new video, Kylie Jenner She makes a shocking statement when she says that someone close to her has COVID-19.

"It's scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," admits the cosmetic magnate. Kylie, however, does not name names in the teaser.

This comes after Kylie was rumored to be contracting the new coronavirus and that her battle with COVID-19 will be featured in an upcoming episode of the hit reality show. However the "Kylie's life"Star quickly turned to social media on Thursday, March 26 to clear up the rumors.

"For those who wonder if I've never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie wrote on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in my throat (bleeding from my mouth and all) it was the most serious illness I have ever had (sic)."

Going back to the trailer, the video also shows how the rest of the family members spend their time during the Coronavirus blockade. Kim Kardashian she sees herself experiencing the madness of trying to educate her children at home while mom Kris Jenner makes sure she always wears a mask.

How to Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson, spend time dancing indoors. In the meantime, Scott Disick He admits that he will "go crazy" in the middle of self-isolation.

The teaser also sees them excited to be apart. "I wish I could hug you," Kris says to Khloe during a call while crying. The famous clan also discusses whether Khloe and Tristan Thompson, who are quarantined together, have slept together again. "Oh 100 percent," Kim insists, to which Scott replies, "That's what I said! She says no."

Elsewhere in the teaser, Scott and Kourtney Kardashian Talk about how she seems "disconnected" with Khloe. There is also tension between Kendall Jenner and her mother's boyfriend Corey's bet, who says to him on the phone: "Kendall, man, don't tell me to shut up. I'm trying to help you." Kim can also be seen screaming, "Something's wrong with Kendall, turn around!" when she's in the car with Khloe, Kourtney and Kris.

Season 18 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will hit E! In September.