Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reach temporary custody agreement

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler they are setting aside their differences for the sake of their children.

For the past week, Kristin and Jay have been arguing about their current living arrangement, but now a source exclusively tells E! News that finally reached an agreement, even temporarily. "Kristin and Jay have progressed in the divorce," shares the source. "They now agree that Jay will allow Kristin to buy the house she has been looking at since November last year when they started having serious problems, leading her to start looking in the first place."

The source adds: "In exchange for that, they agree to divide the time with their children, one week and one week off. They are making the children stay at home and Kristin stays for a week, then Jay will stay for a week. . "

This will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the children will have to move from their home to his every two weeks, the source explains.