Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reach temporary custody agreement

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler they are setting aside their differences for the sake of their children.
For the past week, Kristin and Jay have been arguing about their current living arrangement, but now a source exclusively tells E! News that finally reached an agreement, even temporarily. "Kristin and Jay have progressed in the divorce," shares the source. "They now agree that Jay will allow Kristin to buy the house she has been looking at since November last year when they started having serious problems, leading her to start looking in the first place."
The source adds: "In exchange for that, they agree to divide the time with their children, one week and one week off. They are making the children stay at home and Kristin stays for a week, then Jay will stay for a week. . "
This will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the children will have to move from their home to his every two weeks, the source explains.
As for when her move will take place, the source believes Kristin "should be able to close in a month,quot; at the new residence.
The source says the hope is that "things between Jay and Kristin will likely improve once it is established," as the new living arrangement will help ease tensions between ex-boyfriends "since they don't have to deal with each other like much."
In addition, the source reveals that "Jay agreed not to get into the house today as well, allowing time to be spent with the children in the marriage home, rather than controversially cohabiting."
Like E! The news previously reported, the relationship between the former professional footballer and the owner of Uncommon James quickly deteriorated after he "surprised,quot; her with his divorce petition. "Things are very tense between Jay and Kristin right now," the source previously shared. "They are on opposite sides of the house and only communicate regarding the needs of the children. They have hardly spoken since the trip to the Bahamas. It is really a power struggle between the two."
ME! News has contacted its representatives for comment.
%MINIFYHTMLb4f42c492170e7c69265bb4833f71c4612%