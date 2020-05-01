Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa asks fans to wear red for her daughter Gianna's birthday

Instagram

Vanessa Bryant pays a sincere tribute to her late daughter on what would have been her fourteenth birthday and asks fans to dress in red in honor of the teenager.

Up News Info –

Vanessa Bryant has asked fans to wear red to honor what would have been his late daughter Gianna14th birthday.

The widow of the legendary basketball player. Kobe Bryant, who lost her husband and daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, urged her followers to join her in paying tribute to the teenager on Friday, May 1, 2020 in a heartbreaking post.

In a caption attached to an image of herself wearing a red bracelet with a heart and the words "Gigi Bryant Mambacita," Vanessa wrote, "Gianna loved to wear a red bow on all of her school photos. Red means love and life." .

"To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, consider using red, the caption as an act of kindness, or show how you will play the role of Gigi as she always gave everything she did and led with kindness."

"Use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay Thanks."

<br />

In a separate message linked to a photo of the smiling teenager, Vanessa said, "Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you all so much. days I wish I could wake up and have you here with me I miss your smile, your hugs and your laughter I miss EVERYTHING about you, Gigi I !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! GIG HAT from Gigi from Gigi! So much!

<br />

Last month, April 2020, Gianna was honorably chosen for the draft of the National Women's Basketball Association, along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the helicopter accident that cost him his young life.