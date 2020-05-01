Kim Jong-un resurfaces, state media says, ending weeks of health rumors

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un resurfaced in public view on Friday, northern state media reported on Saturday, contravening three weeks of rumors and unconfirmed news reports of he was in serious danger after undergoing heart surgery.
He appeared at a ceremony at a factory in Sunchon, northern state media said. The report has not been independently confirmed.
Kim, 36, last appeared publicly on April 11. Speculations about his health, and who would take over the hermetic country with a nuclear arsenal in case he became disabled or died, began to swirl after Kim missed the state celebrations of his country's biggest party on the 15th. of April. On that day, the country celebrates the birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea.
Subsequently, the rumors went into overdrive, claiming he was "in serious danger, "in a,quot; vegetative state "after failed heart valve surgery, or in quarantine after contracting Covid-19. Other reports said China had sent doctors to Pyongyang to save him.
While reporting on Mr. Kim's reappearance, the Northern state news agency did not publish any photos of him, as it has in his past public appearances. Lack of photographic evidence can stir the rumor about Mr. Kim's physical condition.
The North Korean news agency said Kim cut the ribbon at an entire fertilizer factory. "All the participants burst out again in thunderous cheers of 'Hooray! "" The news agency said.
The report said Mr. Kim "warmly recognized the builders and the masses raising thunderous cheers,quot; and looked around, accompanied by senior officials from the Workers' Party, including his only sister, Kim Yo-jong.
The South Korean government did not immediately comment on the report, but has rejected recent speculation that Kim had health problems. Its unification minister, Kim Yeon-chul, had called the reports "fake news," saying South Korea could say "Confidently,quot; that there was no evidence to confirm the rumors that Mr. Kim was seriously ill.
Amid the reports, North Korea had continued to send letters and gifts to foreign leaders and domestic workers under the name of Mr. Kim.
On Friday, Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who won a seat in the South Korean parliament during the April 15 elections, told reporters that he was "99 percent certain,quot; that Kim had died last weekend.
This is not the first time that Mr. Kim has disappeared from public view for weeks at a time or has faced intense speculation about his health. And the information vacuum surrounding the actions of North Korean leaders leaves fertile ground for misinformation to spread.
Some past rumors about the health of North Korean leaders have proven to be true, such as speculation that Kim's father, Kim Jong-il, had a stroke in 2008. But most turned out to be unfounded.
In 1986, a South Korean newspaper reported a "world first,quot; claiming that Kim's grandfather, then-President Kim Il-sung, had died in an armed attack. A smiling Kim Il-sung reappeared two days later.
In 2014, Kim Jong-un went missing for more than a month, sparking rumors that he may have been deposed in a coup. The North Korean media then showed him walking with a cane; South Korean intelligence said he had undergone ankle surgery.