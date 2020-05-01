Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian responds to a tweet leaving fans wondering if she enjoys...

Khloe Kardashian responds to a tweet leaving fans wondering if she enjoys this sex act

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Khloe Kardashian

Wow Chile! We've heard about the craziness surrounding loot-eating, but it seems like it's becoming increasingly common among women. Now, we're not sure if Khloe Kardashian falls like this, but this tweet does have people wondering.

A Kardashian fan page tweeted a photo of a cake they tried to bake, saying the attempt was a failure. More specifically, they say the cake looks like an open hole **. Well, Khloe stepped in to let her sister know that it might not be that bad after all.

As we previously reported, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly quarantined with her baby, Tristan Thompson, so naturally fans think anything can happen. While he hasn't confirmed it, he hinted at it one night while tweeting live about KUWTK's new season.

"I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and now he's watching what they say when he's not around lol AWKWARD !!! #KUWTK," Khloe tweeted.

Khloe, however, is not entertaining the idea. In some other tweets, she says it's all jokes!

Do you think Khloe said it like that or not, Roomies?

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©