Khloe Kardashian responds to a tweet leaving fans wondering if she enjoys this sex act

Wow Chile! We've heard about the craziness surrounding loot-eating, but it seems like it's becoming increasingly common among women. Now, we're not sure if Khloe Kardashian falls like this, but this tweet does have people wondering.

A Kardashian fan page tweeted a photo of a cake they tried to bake, saying the attempt was a failure. More specifically, they say the cake looks like an open hole **. Well, Khloe stepped in to let her sister know that it might not be that bad after all.

so … I tried to bake a cake and it literally looks like an open ass hole 😭 pic.twitter.com/z1Oi7JCjPx – otav (@kyliesbirkins) April 30, 2020

It does but sometimes the ass can taste good hahaha – Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 1, 2020

As we previously reported, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly quarantined with her baby, Tristan Thompson, so naturally fans think anything can happen. While he hasn't confirmed it, he hinted at it one night while tweeting live about KUWTK's new season.

"I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and now he's watching what they say when he's not around lol AWKWARD !!! #KUWTK," Khloe tweeted.

Khloe, however, is not entertaining the idea. In some other tweets, she says it's all jokes!

So it's cake time 😉😉 JK – Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 1, 2020

They're already writing the story, baby hahaha, let them write it. I just want the strange looking cake now and @KylieJenners tequila – Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 1, 2020

Do you think Khloe said it like that or not, Roomies?