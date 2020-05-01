Home Entertainment Keyshia Cole weighs on Kehlani, Kamaiyah Beef: I will never be friends...

Keyshia Cole weighs on Kehlani, Kamaiyah Beef: I will never be friends with Kehlani again!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Keyshia Cole has finally broken her silence about the continuing fight between Kehlani and Kamaiyah, and says she doubts that she and Kehlani will ever be friends again.

"We didn't meet face-to-face with a lot of things, and that's fine," Keyshia said during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. "Anything is possible in terms of being great again, but I don't think friendship."

