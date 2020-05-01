Keyshia Cole weighs on Kehlani, Kamaiyah Beef: I will never be friends with Kehlani again!

Keyshia Cole has finally broken her silence about the continuing fight between Kehlani and Kamaiyah, and says she doubts that she and Kehlani will ever be friends again.

"We didn't meet face-to-face with a lot of things, and that's fine," Keyshia said during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. "Anything is possible in terms of being great again, but I don't think friendship."

Kehlani found out about the post on TSR and hit the comment section.

"This is sad and lame. I have screenshots of texts from Keyshia apologizing to my manager saying she was embarrassed by how she looked in the videos. Apologizing to my manager saying she is just emotional," she wrote.

She continued, "That's why she's not in the video. I lost money on that. I still admire her and I'm honored to have her in the song, there are so many videos of me covering her songs on YouTube since I was little. I have screenshots of me telling her she is an idol of mine. This is all very sad. "

Then Cole replied, "I'm confused. I thought I had explained that I was not upset at all. And that everything is love. We had disagreements … regardless, I didn't reveal. And I said I still loved and supported. But do you want Drk screenshots? I have some screenshots of my own. "

Kehlani released her receipts: