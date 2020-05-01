Keri Hilson releases new music: try Afrobeatz

Keri Hilson already dropped some new music! Sis is out here doing Afrobeatz now! She appears in Stone Bwoy's "Nominate,quot; and quietly kills Afrobeat's vibes!

“Neither of us was looking for each other. I met a guy named Dosty on a flight, he was friends with Stonebwoy and he brought us together, ”he tells The Shade Room about how the song came about.

“We were both working on our projects and he would be coming to Atlanta the following week, so I told him to come to my studio. I was working with Andre Harris and he had just finished other Afro-beatz and reggae projects, so I knew it would kill him, "he continued." Stonebwoy brought a writer named Selasi with him. We all worked without aspiring to any particular project and "Nominate,quot; was the first idea. "

Whether you're here for AfroBeat-Keri or R & B-Keri, you're about to get the best of both worlds. If you've been waiting for new music from Keri Hilson, it tells us that it will definitely launch a project in 2020!

"Actually, I've been ready to release new music for a good minute, but as you know, this is the,quot; music business, "" she tells us. "I've definitely learned, like anything else in life, that it's much harder to get out of things than to get into them." But now I'm in a good place that allows me to start throwing things. "Ugh! A word right there!

When it comes to what kind of sound you can expect to hear from Miss Keri Baby, she says we will definitely get a lot more out of her in raw form.

I think it reflects my life really well. Sometimes my life is stuck and sometimes not. Sometimes I am in love, and other times I love to embrace my own loneliness. There are times when I feel safe and there are times when I feel defeated. I have seen the world and I have stayed at home. This time, you'll get a lot more of me in raw form.

Are you ready to listen to music by Keri Hilson at 2020 Roommates?

