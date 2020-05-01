Kenya Moore girl can sing too! Watch this living doll do her best in this sweet video

Kenya Moore just shared an amazing video with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, on her social media account. Kenya created Brookie her own IG channel in 2019 so her fans can keep up with all kinds of new achievements and fun photos and videos with the girl.

Check out the last video Kenya shared featuring Brookie who managed to cheer up many fans:

& # 39; I can sing !!!! @danieltigertv goodbye song! Mi❤️🙌🏾 #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn ", Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘OMG she is growing very fast and she is so beautiful and smart. I love that you are sharing your joy of loving her and that you are a wonderful mother. I love your strength, Kenya, and I know that you will pass it to Brooklyn so that it is not taken by false people in this world. Stay safe Reina. "

A follower posted this message: "You two deserve your own show … we love watching you # teamtwirl," and a follower said, "Kenya is the queen, so Brooklyn is the princess."

Someone else said, ‘Baby Brooklyn is so adorable and smart and the list goes on and on. everyone needs a Brooklyn baby in their life. "

A follower said: ‘Hello, my beautiful baby Brooklyn. I love this girl so much, "and someone else posted this message:" Her light shines so bright! Love her to pieces. "

One commenter said, "She is a beauty. Thank you for sharing her with us," and someone else posted this: "Good morning, Pretty Girl! She is a very happy baby."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

A commenter wrote: ‘She is so smart! 1 year old who talks how good a genius he is. Well, when you're older with kids, they tend to be super smart. "

Ad

Not so long ago, Kenya made her fans happy when she shared a new photo of herself looking amazing and she makes sure to tell her fans that she loves the skin she's in.



Post views:

0 0