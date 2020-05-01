Kelly machine gun said to be making enemies in her neighborhood

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Machine Gun Kelly is not that popular in her neighborhood. During a new episode of Flipping Out with Jeff Lewis, The host hinted that the rapper's behavior in the area has become increasingly ridiculous and inappropriate.

Jeff Lewis, on the podcast, claimed that Colson was "across the street,quot; from him, and while he has no problem with Machine Gun Kelly, there is "tension brewing." He added that Colson told him he was going to turn the neighborhood into a movie, Neighbors, starring Zac Efron.

Lewis joked that if Colson Baker was Zac Efron, that means he is Seth Rogen. According to Jeff, MGK recently celebrated his thirtieth birthday in the neighborhood, and the rapper had a large cake in the shape of an electric guitar.

Lewis said many of the party guests were stationed in other people's driveways and in front of fire hydrants, clearly disobeying the laws established by the municipality. Lewis went on to say that he believes many of his friends are so "screwed up,quot; that they park the car where they feel like it.

They just put it in one place and decide it's good enough where it is. According to Jeff, all of his neighbors hate MGK and have frequently complained about the rapper. Every time the police appear or when a car is towed, they always assume that it was he who called the police, but it is not.

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly took the opportunity to give Jeff Lewis a token of his appreciation, and possibly his remorse. MGK heard the complaints and decided to send Jeff an elegant bottle of alcohol.

MGK said he was sure there was a lot of noise coming from his house, and for you to have a mutual understanding, the gift of alcohol was just a way to clean the air.

In other news, the rapper, who got into a fight with Eminem two years ago, announced that he would pay for lunchtime meals at 12 different restaurants in Cleveland. Additionally, he also announced a donation of 40,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.



