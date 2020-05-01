Kehlani regrets that she is always a victim & # 39; like a dispute between Keyshia Cole and it also unfolds

Instagram

After Keyshia got into the drama between Kehlani and Kamaiyah, the hit maker & # 39; Love & # 39; and the singer of & # 39; Toxic & # 39; They have gone from one side to another on social networks to expose their relationship & # 39; not great & # 39 ;.

Keyshia Cole it also has a meat with Kehlani, after the latter was involved in a drama with Kamaiyah. Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, the "Love" singer got into the dispute between Kehlani and Kamaiyah while revealing that her relationship with the "Gangsta" singer is also not "cool" and they are no longer friends.

"With Kehlani and me, it's more, 'I wish you the best'," Keyshia said during the Instagram Live chat on Thursday, April 30. "We didn't see a lot of things and that's fine." [We are not great]. Anything is possible in terms of being great again, but I don't think friendship [is possible]. "

It didn't take long for Kehlani to notice the interview and she jumped to the comment from The Shade Room post about Keyshia's comments. Hinting that her own meat started because of her collaboration, the 25-year-old responded to Keyshia's confession, "This is sad and lame. I have screenshots of texts from Keyshia apologizing to my manager saying she was simply ashamed of how she looked at the videos and apologized to my manager saying she was just excited. "

"That's why it's not in the video," he continued defending himself. "I lost money on that. I still admire her and am honored to have her on the song, there are so many videos of me covering her songs on YouTube since I was little. I have screenshots of me telling her she is an idol of mine. This is all super sad ".

Things heated up from there, with Keyshia saying, "I'm confused. I thought he had explained that he wasn't upset at all. And that it's all love. We had disagreements … anyway, I didn't." t reveal. And he said he still loved and supported you. But do you want Drk & # 39; screenshots? I have some screenshots of my own. "

Kehlani then shared on her Instagram Stories text message screenshots of Keyshia's manager, who explained why the artist was not in the video for his 2019 duet "All Me." The texts read: "Keyshia apologizes. She will find a solution tomorrow on the deck", to which Kehlani replied: "I hope she apologizes to me."

The manager then assured her that she would tell Keyshia to hit her and explained that she was "emotional and was exaggerating." The manager added, "She was very self-aware. She said she looked like …"

The Bay Area native included a long text message that she sent to Keyshia, saying that she had just undergone surgery and was shocked by allegations that she was trying to make her co-worker look bad on purpose. "I would never do that again, that's so mean and stupid and I'm such a fan of you that I don't know how you would have gotten another vibe."

Kehlani also said to Keyshia, "I'd like you to tell me about your concerns or talk to me, I hate to feel like you think I'm 'hating' you, why would I do that?" She wrote about the screenshot, "IM A FAN. I WANTED IT ON VIDEO. I am confused and disappointed like anyone else. I have never posted text screenshots in my life, but I am tired of being painted as a bad person. when people are bad. " JUST BE F ** KING WITH ME !!!! "

Tired of the drama, Kehlani then screamed in her Instagram stories: "THIS NARRATIVE OF WAITING IN A F ** KING TRAIN WITH ME WHEN IT'S CRAZY SUITABLE." He continued to write in capital letters: "AGAIN. I AM NOT ANGRY. I AM SAD. I ASSOCIATE MY BUSINESS AND WORK MY A ** TO TAKE CARE OF MY FAMILY. LEAVE ME ALONE."

"AND FOR THERE TO BE THIS DAMNED KEHLANIS IN THE DRAMA ALWAYS AND ALWAYS A VICTIM LIKE MAN WHAT … IS IT NOT POSSIBLE THAT PEOPLE ARE F ** KING WITH ME ???" she wailed. "LIKE PEOPLE JUST BE F ** KING WITH ME. FORREAL. IM TOO NICE. I'M OPEN. I'M EXTREME. I'M WORKING TO GROW. DOES THAT MAKE ME NATIVE AND POTENTIALLY NICE. CALCULATED? HUHHH. ** HUHHH. **

Kehlani later turned to Twitter to inform her fans that she would sit down for an interview with writer Taylor Crumpton to broadcast everything when her new album "It was good until it didn't come out" on Friday, May 8, "until then I have been told that quit twitter, "he shared.