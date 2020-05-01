Keenen Ivory Wayans brings laughter with a hilariously spicy Instagram video

Instagram

Keenen Ivory Wayans He used his Instagram account to send encouraging messages to his followers in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. In a video he posted on Thursday, April 30, the comedian was seen filming from his home. Everything was normal and fun until he got up at the end of the clip.

"So I press the red button?" The creator of "In Living Color" asked a young whippersnapper how to record his message in the first second of the video. "Hello everyone. I am Keenen Ivory Wayans. I just want to congratulate the class of 2020."

"I know this sucks. You worked hard, and now you can't even walk, but that's what makes you the best generation of this new millennium," he added. "In the face of a global pandemic, they stayed focused, continued to work hard, and achieved their goals. That's the kind of leaders we are going to need in the future. I wish them well."

Concluding his message, he urged the young generation to "keep fighting, keep smiling", a nod to Dionne Warwick"That's what Friends Are For". Keenen then tapped the "red button" to stop the recording. Apparently thinking he had stopped his video, he stood up only to reveal that he was wearing no pants to cover his manhood. Captioning the clip, Keenen simply wrote: "" #oldn *** atrynauseinstagram ".

As expected, the fun video caught people's attention. Some celebrities also reacted to the post with Keri Hilson shamelessly commenting: "You still get it !!! The comedy, not … the … nvm." Tahiri Jose He also chimed in: "I'm screaming."

Also jumping in the comments section were Sean "P Diddy"Combs, Snoop dogg and Masika Kalysha. A fan joined in, "Nooooo, WAIT A MINUTE … WHAT HAPPENED in the Wayans Sugar Gang ?! I'M DONE." Another added: "Lmaoooo I have so many questions."