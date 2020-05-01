Kayleigh McEnany lies after saying she will never lie

Image: Getty Image: Getty

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made his debut Friday afternoon, appearing before the press for his first on-camera press conference. This was the first formal press conference since Sarah Huckabee Sanders–makes two press secretaries– Reporters answered questions on March 11, 2019.

But maybe things will be different this time with McEnany, 32, at the helm. In fact, in response to a journalist asking if McEnany "promises never to lie" from the podium, McEnany nodded and said, "I will never lie to you, you have my word on it."

Wow, a great start! Too bad it didn't even last the duration of the damn presser. Approximately 15 minutes in, McEnany called the sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court of Justice Brett Kavanaugh "Verifiably false."

"I think it was a serious judicial error with what happened to Judge Brett Kavanaugh," said McEnany, answering a question about President TrumpRecent comments claiming the Tara Reade allegations against Joe Biden they are more credible than Christine Blasey FordHe is against Kavanaugh. "You do not need to mention the salacious, horrible, and verifiably false allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh."

Uh, okay. Except a New York Times investigation found both Ford and another Deborah Ramirez"Another woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct" credible. Credibility was only doubtful for those, like McEnany, who were desperate to put Kavanaugh on the bench.

Plus! She said Trump denied all sexual assault allegations made against him four years ago, with an emphasis on the "four years ago" little bit. E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of sexual assault last year, in 2019. Trump alibi: "She's not my type".

McEnany also wrongly cited an FBI document, insisting that it supports Trump's suspicion that the former national security adviser Michael Flynn Was configured". We're off to a good start, guys!

Center Show President Trump is losing to Joe Biden with the vote of the old. Therefore, Trump has a plan to woo America's older people, his old fortress. Not with a bunch of cornball shit. Not with better covid-19 management or less embarrassing press conferences. According to The Wall Street JournalTrump is trying to get the old men back on their good side with … a meaningless vacation.

From the Wall street journal:

"Our country could not be close to what it is without our incredible older adults," Trump said Thursday, declaring "Month of Older Americans" in May 2020. "We will show them the same loyalty and love that they have shown us," he said.

Does the name "Older Americans Month" come from the same geniuses Who came up with "Be Best" or something like that?

But the holidays aren't the only gift for America's older adults.

… the White House is planning a series of public events aimed at attracting older people, "a big focus in the coming months," an official said. On Thursday, Trump welcomed executives from high-level groups and hospice organizations to the East Room of the White House. He announced that the administration would send personal protective equipment, such as gowns and gloves, to nursing homes and that it would create a new commission focused on protecting nursing homes from future outbreaks.

Given the fact that going out and breathing someone else's air might be enough to get an older person to the hospital, it's hard to understand what kind of public events the White House is planning right now. And providing better equipment for nursing homes, the nation's epidemics, feels too little, too late.

Trump's mismanagement has already killed a lot of older people, and those who survive probably have friends and family who have died. Earning your loyalty through the crappy vacation and the polka dot night on the White House lawn is probably not enough.

The Covid-19 pandemic could last two years. Cold. [ Bloomberg ]

