Katie Couric is dragged away by claiming that Denzel Washington made her feel "uncomfortable" and "shaken"

The former presenter of & # 39; Today & # 39; Infuriates fans on Twitter after saying the 'Equalizer' actor he jumped on her and left her feeling & # 39; uncomfortable & # 39; & # 39; shake & # 39; in a 2004 interview.

Katie Couric landed in hot water on his recent comments about Denzel Washington. First "Today"The presenter said his 2004 interview with"The book of Eli"The actor left her" uncomfortable "and" shaken. "

In a chat at "Everything iconic with Danny Pellegrino"Podcast, Couric claimed that Washington" interpreted a totally wrong question "and she" jumped on it. "It was very uncomfortable," said the 63-year-old host.

Many people rushed to defend Washington. One commented, "" Uncomfortable, "meaning she tried to go after him and he examined her before she could finish because this was not her first rodeo and" she is not the white woman of today. "

Another agreed, "He knew exactly what she meant, she was offended because he had the audacity to call her, so he blew the whistle for white women, 'I felt awkward'."

Someone on Twitter even compared her to a black TV presenter Gayle King"R. Kelly He released a full game and Gayle was unfazed, but Denzel fixes a few bulls ** t and Katie Couric is & # 39; shaking & # 39 ;. "

Others dragged Couric over his past association with a disgraced co-host. Matt Lauer who left NBC after sexual assault allegations. One scoffed, "Katie Couric had time to mention that she was 'shocked' because Denzel corrected her main questions in an interview 16 years ago. Did working with Matt Lauer shake her?"

Another chimed in: "Right? She worked closely with that outlet and claimed she had no idea for years. But this incident made her feel" uncomfortable. "

In that interview with Denzel Washington, Katie Couric referred to him as a "Hollywood folk" when asked about celebrity involvement in politics. "First of all, I don't know what Hollywood people are. Hollywood is a city that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don't know anyone from there," he replied. "I'm not from Hollywood. I don't know who they are."

When the host rephrased his question calling him "one of those people," he replied, "Ah, there you go. Am I one of those people? Hmmm, not that interesting." When she finally called him an actor, he once again rejected her, "I am a human being. My job is to act."

Couric apparently saw nothing wrong with his question. "I don't think I said anything bad, I don't know what happened," he said as he reviewed the interview on the podcast chat with Pellegrino. She assumed it was just a case of the actor having "a really bad day."

"I love him, I admire him very much." "He is one of my favorite actors, but I remember that I left and I was really shocked because he had chased me in a way that was completely strange."