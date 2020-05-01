Kareena Kapoor shares a clip with her uncle Rishi Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan

Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday, had played Saif's father in the 2004 film, Hum Tum. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of him and Saif Ali Khan on social media. She shared it with a heart emoji in the caption.

The video shows his uncle Rishi Kapoor singing the song Main Shayar To Nahin from his debut movie Bobby. Saif is seen walking at the party and offers Rishi a drink. The song was originally portrayed in Rishi, which was also a party sequence in his movie Bobby.

Hours after his death, Kareena took to social media and posted a cute childhood photo of Rishi and his father Randhir Kapoor, and wrote, "The best boys I know … Dad and Uncle Chintu." He also attended funeral rites with the family as he said goodbye to the legendary actor.

