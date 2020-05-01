Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an image of Rishi Kapoor with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi





The Kapoor family is very close. They are constantly seen together during family functions and are always part of each other's special days. In the tragic times that came with the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, we saw his family reunite even during the national shutdown. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who share a close professional relationship with Rishi Kapoor, were the first to stand alongside Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor yesterday.









Since the news came out, Kareena has been remembering the actor and has turned to social media to post some photos and videos. He posted a photo of Rishi Kapoor with his father Randhir Kapoor and a video of Saif de Hum Tum with the actor. His latest post is a photo of Rishi Kapoor with his father-in-law, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi standing on a cricket ground.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.





Heartbreaking but nostalgic, the image will remind you of the old days. Have a look.



