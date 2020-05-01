Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar will host some of the biggest stars in the world for their special project

The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on everyone worldwide. Declared a pandemic by WHO, this contagious disease has caused several deaths worldwide, along with financial problems and a shortage of essential goods. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have decided to join in an initiative to raise funds for those in need and spread some positivity during the time of the crisis.

The duo is ready to host a digital concert called I for India as a means to raise funds for GiveIndia, an organization associated with more than 100 NGOs, working on the ground to support required interventions with prevention, healthcare infrastructure, media subsistence and essential elements. For Needy People In addition to raising funds, the initiative aims to entertain people locked in their homes and pay tribute to those who work on the front line.

The show has a truly impressive lineup that includes artists such as AR Rahman, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Badshah, Bhumi Pednekar, Bryan Adams, Dia Mirza, Diljit Dosanjh, Divine, Farhan Akhtar & Band, Gulzar, Hrithik Roshan, Jack Black, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif , Kevin Jonas, Kiran Rao, Kusha Kapila, Lilly Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Pritam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rani Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sophie Turner, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli, Will Smith and Zoya Akhtar, among others.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Each one will have a special segment during which they will recreate part of their popular work or give a motivating message. The show will launch on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. IST.