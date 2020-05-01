Kandi Burruss's latest family photo has fans saying Baby Blaze is twinning with her mother

Kandi Burruss recently shared a photo on her social media account where she is alongside Todd Tucker and their children, Ace Wells Tucker and baby Blaze Tucker. Her fans can't get enough of this happy family. Check out the photo below.

People were impressed by how much Blaze is interweaving with Kandi.

Someone said: "Omggggg, Blaze is your twin,quot; Beautiful photo ", and another follower posted this message:" Blaze is holding on to his beautiful family Daddy Todd and Kandi. "

Someone said, "Kandi, the little lady looks just like you," and another commenter posted this: "Beautiful family … I love you Kandi so much that your family is a beautiful #lovewins inspiration."

Another follower posted: "OMG she looks like you. Kandi look at God if Carrie that baby is twin to be 'congratulations'.

A fan is on the same page and said Blaze is twinning with his mother: Bla Blaze is your TWIN! I thought Ace was but your sister is all yours! "While another person agreed:" Beautiful @kandi, I love this photo and Blaze has your face ".

Somoene said, "Omg Blaze is your cute and adorable twin family," and one commenter posted this: ‘This photo clarifies who looks like who. Baby is more like Kandi and (Todd) ler is more like Todd. "

A follower said, "Mini-clones-replicas of you and Todd hahaha so cute."

Apart from this, Kandi is missing the days when people were not quarantined in their homes, and everyone was free to go out and have fun. These things have changed, and people's lives are governed by fear and uncertainty, without knowing what tomorrow will hold.

You should see the video he shared from a concert with Xscape.

Fans praised her on-stage performance and voice and said they miss seeing Kandi and the other ladies at a concert.



