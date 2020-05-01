Kandi Burruss snuggles up in bed with husband Todd Tucker and son Ace along with daughter Blaze in a new adorable photo

Atlanta Real Housewives The star Kandi Burruss has decided to delight her millions of followers with the perfect family photo.

The diva and reality star has a habit of posting sweet pictures, but this one might be the friendliest and most adorable of them all.

The family selfie includes Kandi, her husband Todd Tucker, and their two young children: Ace and baby Blaze. While the small group seemed ready for photography, Blaze found a way to steal the spotlight by clinging tightly to Todd's beard.

Family fans are amazed at how much Blaze looks like his mother, while Ace is Todd's twin.

A fanatic had this reaction: “She is legitimate! 😩🤣🤣💜💜💜_I heard that when doctors mix sperm really well, babies look like mom and dad evenly … laBlaze holding on to their dad, the beautiful Todd and Kandi family. ”

This sponsor stated: “Omggggg, Blaze is your beautiful twin photo. Goes. Kandi Todd Kandi Todd 😂. Love it. "I love how Blaze touches Todd's beard!"

This person revealed, "Ace looks like Todd, and Blaze looks like Kandi 😭😍"

In a recent interview, Kandi talked about always wanting to have a large family, especially after marrying Todd in 2014 and how some family members reacted when she explained that she had to use a surrogate.

Kandi said the following: "I had a family member say something like, 'Aren't you worried that you are not going to bond with your baby? "It's like, of course, I'm concerned. I didn't need you to rub it. You just have to remember that not everyone is aware of how the process works. While you're educating yourself, you may want to educate your whole family and all your friends. "

He also talked about the link to the substitute who was leading Blaze: "Don't get me wrong because some people prefer not to have a relationship with the carrier's hand. It's okay. At first, I felt this sadness because it was like, 'Oh, OMG I'm not carrying my own son. "Once I went through that part, I started to enjoy it because it was like,quot; Okay, we have a healthy baby on the way. "

Kandi is always honest about her choices.



