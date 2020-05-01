Kandi Burruss fans appreciate that she is getting along well with NeNe Leakes at RHOA

Kandi Burruss announced to her fans the other day that she was about to be on The read Daytime and people were excited. They praised Kandi in the comments and also made sure to tell him that they are happy that he got along well with NeNe Leakes at RHOA.

Today I'm at @therealdaytime today! I just saw it in Atl, but some cities have not yet been broadcast. Check your local listings! I did the interview from home, which was great. I do the hair and makeup! @kandikoatedcosmetics and if you need vlog lights or something like that, I posted the link to the ones I use in my Amazon store. Amazon.com/shop/KandiOnline, "Kandi captioned her post.

Many people praised her makeup and said that she did a better job compared to the glamor outfit.

Someone said to the RHOA star: ‘You look beautiful Kandi. I love your YouTube channel. You are such a kind and positive person and you really inspire me to be better as a person and to try harder to succeed. Sending love from Toronto❤️ ’

One commenter said, ‘I love to see you and Nene making up and getting along on the show. The two of you have always supported each other, and have always been able to quickly correct misunderstandings. I love you and Nene. "

Someone else said: ‘You look beautiful doing your own makeup and hairstyle! They do too much on the show. "

One commenter wrote, "Kandi, I love it when you put on makeup, she looks as beautiful as your husband, the makeup artist put on too much and you really can't see your natural beauty."

Apart from this, Kandi recently shared a photo on her social media account where she is alongside Todd Tucker and their children, Ace Wells Tucker and baby Blaze Tucker. Her fans can't get enough of this happy family.



