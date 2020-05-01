Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: within their choice to be quarantined in Canada!

As fans know, ever since quarantine orders were issued amid the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin left for their home country of Canada, and have not planned to return to Los Angeles until they return to Be save. That being said, here's why, according to a HollywoodLife source, the two are choosing to be isolated there rather than in the United States.

Justin and Hailey have already been in Canada for six weeks and are there to stay!

The source explained that ‘Justin and Hailey plan to remain quarantined in Canada until it is safe to return to Los Angeles. When everything started happening, they felt it was the right move. They cannot wait to return, but they felt that Canada was a safer option now with better air and quality of life for this type of situation. They will return when the quarantine ends.

The source also said that: ‘As a couple, they are doing very, very well and enjoying time together without having to go to work. They know what they are doing and they are finding much strength in God right now. Justin continues to go to church virtually. "

Of course, their escape to Canada in the midst of the pandemic is really working for them, but at the same time, the singer previously revealed during an IG Live session that the two dream of a totally different type of escape after all of this has passed. finished.

As a result, they really miss the warm weather and would love to go on vacation to a place like that.

Ad Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. %MINIFYHTML5705826b1a8fadc2d8d11bc186a283f424%

While at Hits 1 L.A. from SiriusXM, shared that "I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we are in Canada right now and it is so cold." So I was thinking of traveling to the Bahamas or some other warm place. "



Post views:

0 0