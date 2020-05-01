Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande excite fans with the promise of & # 39; special announcement & # 39;

WENN

After having been friends for years and sharing the same manager, the singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; and the creator of hits of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; They claim that their big surprise will be revealed at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

Fans of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Expect a sleepless night: Pop stars have sparked a major announcement Friday morning (May 1).

Bieber, who shares a manager with the "Side to Side" singer, took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to reveal that a "special announcement" would arrive "tomorrow at 10 a.m. pst."

Grande responded by making it clear to her followers that she would be part of the big surprise, leading fans to believe that the couple has recorded a song together or Justin and Ariana will be part of a great charity concert, like the one Grande performed in Manchester, England, a month after fans were killed in a terror attack outside of their concert in the city in May 2017.

Ariana and Justin have been friends for years and she joined him on stage in 2016 during their "Purpose World Tour". Bieber then made the headlines when he joined to be part of the Grande de Coachella festival in 2019, claiming that the appearance had given him the incentive to perform live again.