Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande announce Duet for Charity

The new song called & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39; It will launch to raise funds to provide scholarships to the children of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande They are launching a duet to raise money for the children of first responders, who have been affected by the coronavirus.

"Stuck With U" will be released on May 8, 2020 and all net proceeds will benefit First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation and SB Projects, the organization founded by the manager of pop stars, Scooter braun.

The money raised will help fund grants and scholarships for the children of first responders caught in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited about this for many reasons," Grande writes in a statement. "We hope to make a big difference with this and we hope that it will lift you up and make you feel happy and love you as much as we do. We had a great time working on this and we are very excited for you to hear it."

"More than ever, we are seeing the selfless, tireless, and amazing work that doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers bring to the world every day," adds Bieber. "It is our hope that we can lend our voice to raise awareness and provide the much-needed support for themselves and their families. It is an honor to meet with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try to do something good."

Braun also made a statement, revealing that Grande and Bieber wanted to show "our gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who work tirelessly for our health and safety during this crisis."

Pop stars also shared the ad on Instagram, along with the cover of the song.

"Grateful to announce that my friend and I have partnered with @ 1strcf and @sb_projects on this release," Grande wrote.

"Very excited because we have finally made it," added Bieber.