Judge dismisses some of Meghan Markle's charges against British tabloid

Meghan Duchess of Sussex He has lost the first round of his legal battle with the editor of the British newspaper Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter to his father.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers after her tabloid Sunday paper printed the contents of a "private and confidential" handwritten note she sent to her father. Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Prince harryPlaintiff's wife seeks damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act, but lost the first stage of the legal fight after the British Supreme Court judge Mr Justice Warby He crossed out parts of Meghan's case after a virtual hearing on Friday, April 24, 2020.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, in a ruling on Friday May 1, 2020, Judge Warby wrote: "Some of the accusations are dismissed as irrelevant for the purpose for which they are alleged. Some are dismissed for the alternative or alternative. because they are not detailed enough. "

"I have also acted to limit the case to what is reasonably necessary and proportionate in order to do justice between these parties."

Among his accusations were that his "vulnerable" father was "harassed and humiliated", "manipulated" and "exploited" by Mail on Sunday journalists. Some parts of your complaint may be reinstated if given an adequate legal basis.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers for five articles, two in the Mail on Sunday and three in MailOnline, which were published in February 2019 and reproduced sections of her letter. She has said that any damages awarded to her will be donated to a charity against bullying.

Associated newspaper bosses fiercely deny his allegations, including one in which sections of the letter were edited to portray a misleading picture of the father-daughter relationship.