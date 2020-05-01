Home Entertainment Joie Chavis, the mom of the future and Bow Wow, wins the...

Joie Chavis, the mom of the future and Bow Wow, wins the web with an epic dance video: she left the competition behind

Joie Chavis, the baby mom of rappers Future and Bow Wow, is reminding people on social media that when it comes to dancing, she just doesn't play – the mother of two is in a league of her own.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share his own spin on the #SavageRemixChallenge, and his fans were in awe of the way he handled the whole thing.

Joie moved like a real dance queen while Beyoncé sang her lyrics in the background. Despite the old negative headlines, the model showed that she has a lot of good in her.

The clip was accompanied by this humble caption: "sweating,quot; and this quarantine bloat. 😩 #savageremixchallenge 🐝 PS. You are all wrong for this one. It took a minute @naenaetwins 😩😂🙌🏽 ".

Supporters couldn't understand what he meant when he spoke of "quarantine bloat,quot; because his abs are in great shape.

One commenter wrote: "Obviously we have two definitions for,quot; bloat "because mine doesn't look like this. 😩"

A second follower shared this funny comment: "In the future, come with her, she's going crazy in that house … if you can't get her to send Bow."

Some praise Bow Wow and Future for dating some of the hottest women in the entertainment industry like Joe and Ciara.

A third comment read: "You guys keep talking about how you need to put your pants on when your business is literally geared towards your body and fitness … you're promoting yourself! Just enjoy the video! 🔥🔥”

This social media user chimed in: "It's a great job, Joie, but you have to put your pants down and SHOW your butt … like a bomb dancer doesn't need to do anything else."

An enthusiastic observer also added: “Girl, your body lit up 🔥 and you look good…. and you dancing and I'm almost 50 years old, I don't see anything wrong. "

The previous comment was in reference to critics who say Joie should have worn her pants a little higher. Many people have negative views of the model.

She tried to clear up those misconceptions recently when she said, "(Some people say)," Oh, she's a gold digger. She's just having these babies to secure a bag. "I've always worked since I was 15. I don't know what it's like to do nothing."

Joie is a true dance star, and she should be proud of herself.


