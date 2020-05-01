Joe Biden talks about Tara Reade's sexual accusation and gets the #IBelieveBiden trend

Along with an interview with Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC, oe Biden issued a long statement denying the sexual allegations made by Tara Reade.

Reade accused the former vice president of raping her in a Senate corridor in 1993. Reade, a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has changed her story several times in the past.

The current Democratic presidential nominee has not only denied the story, but is calling all former staff members to release all related records.

On Friday morning, Biden unequivocally denied the claims in a statement saying: "April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Every year at this time, we talk about awareness, prevention and the importance of women feel that you can step forward, say something and be heard. That belief, that women should be heard, was the basis of a law that I wrote over 25 years ago. To this day, I am very proud of the Law of violence against women. Therefore, each April, we are reminded not only of how far we have come in dealing with sexual assault in this country, but also how far we have yet to go.

When I wrote the bill, few wanted to talk about it. It was considered a private matter, a personal matter, a family matter. I didn't see it that way. For me, freedom from fear, harm and violence for women was a legal right, a civil right and a human right. And I knew that we had to change not only the law but also the culture.

So we hold hours of hearings and listen to the most incredibly brave women, and we open the eyes of the Senate and the nation, and we pass the law.

In the years that followed, I struggled to continually strengthen the law. So when we took office and President Obama asked me what I wanted, I told him that I wanted to oversee critical appointments in the Justice Department's Violence Against Women Office and that I wanted a senior White House Advisor to appoint me directly. the question. Both things happened.

As vice president, we began the "It's up to us,quot; campaign on college campuses to send the loud and clear message that dating violence is violence, and against the law.

We had to involve the men. They had to be part of the solution. That's why I decided to tell the young men that this was their problem too: they couldn't turn a blind eye to what was happening around them, they had a responsibility to speak. Silence is complicity.

In the 26 years since the law was passed, the culture and perceptions have changed, but we are not done yet.

It is in us, and it is in me as someone who wants to lead this country. I acknowledge my responsibility to be a voice, an advocate and a leader for the change in culture that has started but is not finished. So I want to address the allegations of a former staff member who committed misconduct 27 years ago.

They are not true. This never happened.

While the details of these sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations are complicated, two things are not. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they must be heard, not silenced. The second is that your stories must be subject to proper investigation and scrutiny.

Responsible news organizations must examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in their history, which has repeatedly changed in both large and small.

But this deserves emphasis.

She has said that she raised some of these issues with her supervisor and senior staff in my office at the time. They, both men and women, have stated unequivocally that she never came to them and complained or raised problems. News organizations that have spoken literally to dozens of former employees have found no one, not one, to corroborate their allegations in any way. In fact, many of them talked about the culture of an office that would not have tolerated bullying in any way, nor would they have.

There is a clear and critical part of this story that can be verified. The former employee said she filed a complaint in 1993. But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The documents from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files. The senators' practice is to establish a library of personal documents that document their public record: speeches, policy proposals, positions taken, and the drafting of bills.

There is only one place where such a complaint could be filed: the National Archives. The National Archive is where the records of what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices are kept. I request that the Secretary of the Senate request the Archives to identify any record of the complaint that she alleges she filed and to make this document available to the press. If there was ever such a complaint, the record will be there.

As a presidential candidate, I am accountable to the American people. We have lived long enough with a president who does not believe he is responsible to anyone and who is not responsible for anything. That is not me. I think being responsible means having difficult conversations, even when they're awkward. People need to hear the truth.

I have spent my career learning from women the ways in which we, as individuals and as policy-makers, must move forward to facilitate their difficult jobs, with equal pay, equal opportunities and workplace and violence-free homes and harassment. I know how critical women's health problems and women's basic rights are. That has been a constant throughout my career, and as President, that work will continue. And I will continue to learn from women, listen to women, support women, and yes, to make sure that women's voices are heard.

We have a lot of work to do. From tackling bullying, abuse and harassment online, to ending the rape kit's backlog and tackling the deadly combination of guns and domestic violence.

We need to protect and empower the most marginalized communities, including immigrant and indigenous women, trans women and women of color.

We need to make ending gender-based violence in the United States and around the world a priority.

I started my work more than 25 years ago with the approval of the Violence Against Women Act. As president, I am committed to finishing the job. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Ad

President Donald Trump has been accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women, he also appeared on video to say that he loves to grab them by their private parts.



Post views:

0 0