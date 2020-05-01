Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations

Screenshot: MSNBC

Former vice president Joe Biden he's finally speaking out against the sexual assault allegations, in a carefully orchestrated set of releases. Friday Biden released a statement On Medium, he denied the allegations made by his former Senate aide, Tara Reade. Soon after, he appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe to reiterate his innocence. In the post, after noting that April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month, reminding readers of their leadership in the Violence against women lawand acknowledging the "importance of women feeling they can step forward, say something and be heard," Biden went on to say that Reade's claims are "false", "never happened" and reveal a "growing history of inconsistencies . "

"While the details of these sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations are complicated, two things are not complicated," Biden wrote. “One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they must be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories must be subject to proper investigation and scrutiny. ”

This scrutiny, Biden implied, had been fairly exercised by his team, a due diligence practice that claims Reade's claims are lies. It doesn't matter that Reade's story that Biden sexually assaulted her while working for him in the 1990s has been amplified by new evidence, including Reade's former neighbor who confirms that Reade told him about the alleged incident and an uncovered episode of Larry king live in which Reade's mother seeks advice from her daughter who experienced "problems" while working with a "prominent senator" and was unable to obtain the help she needed. According to Biden, both former high-ranking employees and former Reade supervisor say Reade never filed a complaint.

Biden insists that if Reade's allegations were true, there would be a smoking gun

Biden insists that if Reade's allegations were true, there would be a paper trail validating his damning claims, a smoking gun. So he implored the public and the media alike to judge its accuracy based on the discovery of a complaint. "News organizations that have spoken to literally dozens of former employees have found no one, not one, to corroborate their allegations in any way," Biden wrote. "In fact, many of them talked about the culture of an office that would not have tolerated bullying in any way, nor would they have." He is so sure that there are no complaints filed against him that he invited the Secretary of the Senate to take a look at the National Archives:

The former employee said she filed a complaint in 1993. But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The documents from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files. The senators' practice is to establish a library of personal documents that document their public record: speeches, policy proposals, positions taken, and the drafting of bills. There is only one place where such a complaint could be filed: the National Archives. The National Archive is where the records of what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices are kept. I request that the Secretary of the Senate request the Archives to identify any record of the complaint that she alleges she filed and to make this document available to the press. If there was ever such a complaint, the record will be there.

Biden confident in the absence of evidence how Evidence, which is only sustained in a universe where sexual harassment is taken seriously, where sexual harassment is never hidden to protect those in power. This insistence that the University of Delaware archives do not contain any personnel files, as if such files were not controlled and updated by a loyal and protective team, as if such systems were not designed to isolate, requires absolute faith in Biden , who goes on to argue that Americans should simply take their word for it. The weakness of this blind faith became strong and clear during Biden's life. appearance in Good morning Joe.

Biden relies on the absence of evidence as evidence

Discrepancies over his files were at the center of much of the conversation. And Biden has successfully focused the content of his files, though it's safe to say he has control over those files.

"Do you agree with the report that the records [from the University of Delaware] were supposed to be disclosed to the public, and then re-sealed for a longer period of time, until after he left, quote, public life?" Good morning joe Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Biden. "If you agree with that, if that's what happened, why Did it happen

Biden justified closing the file with his entry into the race for the presidency. "The idea that everyone would go public while I was running for public office," he said. "They can really be taken out of context."

He continued: “The documents are position documents, they are documents that existed, for example, when I met Putin or when I met whoever. And all that, being fodder in a campaign right now? I don't know anyone who has done something like that. Therefore, the National Archives is the only place where there would be something to do with personnel records. There are no personnel records in the Biden documents at the University.

Brzezinski asked if he would approve a search for Tara Reade's name in the records of the University of Delaware.

"There is nothing, ”said Biden. "They are not there. I don't know the point you're trying to make. "

Biden insisted that the University of Delaware records are riddled with confidential conversations, but there are no personnel files, implying that even a cursory search for Reade would be futile. After Brzezinski advanced further, he asked, "Who does that search?"

The University of Delaware? Maybe you set up a commission that can do it? I don't know, whatever is the fairest way to create the most transparency, "said Brzezinski.

Biden, visibly exasperated, replied: "If the report was ever submitted, it was filed there [in the National Archives], period."

Reade's accusations will not go away, no matter how many prominent politicians line up in defense of Biden, no matter how many times the Krassenstein brothers and their disciples try discredit Reade In Internet. Still, Biden is blocking even the most cursory search for evidence from the University of Delaware archives, doing little to cement his claim that there is nothing to hide. Perhaps the cunning questions would subside if Biden did not act as if his single word ignored Reade's accusation.