Joe Biden denies sexually assaulting former Senate aide Tara Reade

On Friday morning, presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden denied having sexually assaulted former Senate aide Tara Reade. In March, while appearing on a podcast, she claimed that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 while working in his office.

Biden's campaign previously denied the allegations and reiterated his innocence again on Friday morning as he appeared on MSNBC"Morning Joe,quot;.

Joe also addressed the allegations in a medium publication He said: “I acknowledge my responsibility to be a voice, an advocate and a leader for the change in culture that has started but is not finished. So I want to address the allegations of a former staff member who committed misconduct 27 years ago. They are not true. This never happened. "

He continued: “While the details of these sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they must be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories must be subject to proper investigation and scrutiny. ”

Reade reportedly said he filed a written complaint at the time of the alleged assault, however, the complaint has not been located at this time. MSNBC reports that Joe's Senate office remains sealed at the University of Delaware until Biden withdraws from public life.

Joe said in his statement: "I request that the Secretary of the Senate ask the Archives to identify any record of the complaint that she alleges she filed and to make any such documents available to the press. If there ever was such a complaint, the record will be there. "

"No, that's not true. I am saying unequivocally that it never, ever happened. And it was not so. Never happened."

Joe Biden has been receiving a lot of support for his campaign from leading political figures. Earlier this week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Joe publicly supported the President. Other important political figures who have endorsed him include our President Forever, Barack Obama, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and many others.

