Joe Alwyn hints at clues about him in quarantine with Taylor Swift via Pet Cat Posts

While he and his singing girlfriend have been kept private about their romance, actor & # 39; Boy Erased & # 39; it offers glimpses of his life during the period of confinement caused by the new coronavirus.

British actor Joe Alwyn he has spent his isolated time knowing Taylor SwiftThe pet cat after digging with his superstar girlfriend during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, are known for keeping their romance private, but on Wednesday, April 29, Alwyn gave fans a glimpse of her life in the running of the bulls, and inadvertently revealed that she would stick with Swift.

“The favorite“Star posted a series of photos on his Instagram Stories timeline showing a brown and white cat with distinct blue eyes, and followers quickly recognized the feline as Swift’s furry friend, Benjamin.

One image showed Benjamin looking at the actor from inside a paper bag, while another showed the animal peeking out from a box. Alywn also captured a photo of the pet lying under a rug.

The 29-year-old shared images from sketches he had worked on during unexpected downtime, including a pair of portraits and a drawing of a pot plant by a window, as well as an art snapshot of himself posing behind A white wine cup.