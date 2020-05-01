Jimmy Fallon and Vince Vaughn are interrupted by their inner thoughts

It's just one of those days for Jimmy Fallon.
Thursday night's episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the host of the night was interrupted by his "inner thoughts,quot; when he practically caught up with him Vince Vaughn.
"Jimmy, are you alright?" the Wedding Crashers Star asked, noting that Jimmy seemed a little depressed. When Vince tried to comfort him, his inner thoughts took over. Too long, he thought aloud. "It's a long time, but there's no time either. I guess that's the time. Sometimes it seems to go on forever and then all of a sudden it's over."
Recalling that Vince was still giving him advice, Jimmy's train of thought continued: "I don't even know how long Vince has been talking. Oh shit. Vince!" Trying his best to join the conversation, Jimmy chimed in: "Yes, it's true. I mean, buddy, my buddy." Excited that they were on the same page, Vince said, "Otherwise it's just trucks and apples in the end, am I right?"
Confused, Jimmy's inner thoughts took over again. "Trucks and apples?" he questioned himself. "What the hell did I miss? Put it together, Jimmy. Are trucks like the country and apples are the people? Or is the country something we are in, or apples are the people?"
Realizing that the Saturday night live Alum wasn't paying attention, Vince chimed in, "Jimmy, are you listening?" Playing well, Jimmy replied, "Yes, totally. Very hard …" As Jimmy continued, the True detective Star's inner thoughts took center stage.
I created a dense and brilliant metaphor about the state of our country and he wasn't even listening, Vince thought. "Hey, maybe it wasn't that bright. Maybe trucks aren't Internet at all. And apples are oranges. Is that how I always talk? I need to listen to myself. Now, I'm not listening to either of us?"
Realizing he was out of tune with what Jimmy was rambling on about, Vince did his best to convince him that he was paying attention. "Yes, I completely agree with 12, for sure," he said to the father of two. Little did he know, Jimmy was talking about Oreos. Then, his inner thoughts became his dialogue.
"He said something hilarious and brilliant and I was thinking about something, what was he thinking about?" Vince thought to himself, to which Jimmy internally replied, "Trust me, it wasn't that bright. It was in my head worried about what you were thinking of me."
Check out Jimmy and Vince's fun inner thoughts in the video above!
