Jimmy Fallon and Vince Vaughn are interrupted by their inner thoughts

It's just one of those days for Jimmy Fallon.

Thursday night's episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the host of the night was interrupted by his "inner thoughts,quot; when he practically caught up with him Vince Vaughn.

"Jimmy, are you alright?" the Wedding Crashers Star asked, noting that Jimmy seemed a little depressed. When Vince tried to comfort him, his inner thoughts took over. Too long, he thought aloud. "It's a long time, but there's no time either. I guess that's the time. Sometimes it seems to go on forever and then all of a sudden it's over."

Recalling that Vince was still giving him advice, Jimmy's train of thought continued: "I don't even know how long Vince has been talking. Oh shit. Vince!" Trying his best to join the conversation, Jimmy chimed in: "Yes, it's true. I mean, buddy, my buddy." Excited that they were on the same page, Vince said, "Otherwise it's just trucks and apples in the end, am I right?"