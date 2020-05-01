Jessica Seinfeld and Avalon Team in the animated series "Downtown Sprouts" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Seinfeld, author of four New York Times– best-selling cookbooks, has partnered with Breeders and Last week tonight with John Oliver Producer Avalon will develop an animated television series for children.

Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld and founder of the Good + Foundation, a children's charity, will produce the series, written and created by Sean Gill and Jana Petrosini.

Sprouts from the center Follow the life of six-year-old June Sprout on her family's rooftop farm.

The farm is right in the middle of downtown New York and June can talk to all the unconventional animals on the farm. It is your job to help your pen friends to live their best lives in the big city. And when he's not on the roof with his father on the farm, he's downstairs with his mother running the coolest farm-to-table restaurant in town. A farm girl's day in the city never ends, but it's always fun.

Gill and Petrosini have worked on several of Nickelodeon's best shows, including iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, Henry Danger, Game Shakers and was co-executive producer on Nick's animated series The Adventures of Kid Danger.

It is one of the first children's shows produced by Avalon, which has been aggressively growing its business in the US. USA In recent years. In addition to the HBO comedy show Last week tonight with John Oliver, produced FX and Sky co-pro Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, and the comedy Freeform Everything will be fine, created and starring Josh Thomas. In October, he hired former Lionsgate Television Group chief operating officer Laura Kennedy as global CEO.

Seinfeld is represented by WME and attorney Peter Grant, while Gill and Petrosini are represented by Avalon & Morris Yorn.