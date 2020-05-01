Jeremy Plager leaves CAA to become manager and producer – Up News Info

After 25 years as a talent agent, CAA vet Jeremy Plager is leaving to launch his own production and management company. He is reaffirming his client list and will start with Woody Harrelson, producer / financier Paul Brooks, actress Clara Rugaard, and writer / director / producer Oren Moverman.

Plager will become producer, along with Star Thrower Entertainment, Luke Davies and Harrelson, of the limited series The most dangerous man in America, about the nerdy Harvard professor Timothy Leary, who after being arrested for smoking a joint, escaped and found himself running away and housed by the Black Panthers, the Weather Underground, and others, when he became a counterculture icon; and a remake of the inspiring Spanish movie Champions directed by Peter Cattaneo and Gerard Butler starring in Focus Features. Brooks is also a producer on that one.

During his years at CAA, Plager has represented talents such as Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, Gerard Butler, Mila Kunis, Emilia Clarke, Jesse Eisenberg, Hugh Grant, Jane Fonda, Kevin Costner, Sally Field, and Donald Sutherland. He signed Lawrence and Butler when they were relatively unknown. Soon you will add customers and finalize a name for your company.

While his move was one of numerous agent jumps at the most disruptive moment, I was told that Plager has been contemplating this change for a long time. A voracious movie watcher since childhood, he wanted to get involved in turning inspiring stories into movies. Leave CAA on good terms, it is not a bad ally to have a list of movies running. It is also helpful to have a close affiliation with Brooks, whose Gold Circle has launched the My great Greek wedding and Perfect tone Moverman franchisees, a close friend of Plager who has been pushing him to move into the management / producer space for a long time and said he would be the first customer, is also valuable to start with because he is the catalyst for many projects.

"Jeremy has done an amazing job serving the artists he represents," said Bryan Lourd, co-president of CAAgency. "Jeremy's passion, integrity and creativity will serve him well in his new role, and we are fortunate to continue working with him."

Plager came to CAA and worked at the desk of Michael Wimer, who during that first week sent in a package of spec scripts with a director, producer, and release date, called Independence Day. It was one of the biggest spec package deals of their time and when Plager asked Wimer if this was common, they told him it would probably never happen again (it hasn't). Eventually Plager became a float and spelled for a day as an assistant to Bryan Lourd, who misheard Plager's name and called him Chip all the time. Plager thanked him and said his name was Jeremy. Lourd asked why he hadn't said something and Plager said he thought it was a nickname the superior agent gave him. Lourd remembered Plager, and when his assistant was out, he got Plager to replace him and when that assistant got engaged and never came back, Plager had a permanent place with Lourd for two years before Plager got his agent stripes in 1998.

Plager said in a statement: “I am very excited to be able to maximize my time with the incredible talent I have the privilege to work with and also to give myself the opportunity to explore the journey of a project from start to finish. Recalling my amazing time at CAA, I am very proud of my long-standing friendships and collaborations with my colleagues and clients, some of whom Woody, Gerry, Mila, and Judy Greer have represented for over 18 years. years. My goal will be to work with all of them and my other fantastic clients for 18 more. ”