James Wan, "John Wick" Write Derek Kolstad Adapting "Hunting Season" – Up News Info

James Wan is preparing a film adaptation of Frank M. Robinson's time travel story, Hunting season, with Transformers producer Don Murphy and John wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad aboard the script.

The story follows a law enforcement officer who is sent back to the past where, considered an enemy of the state and facing execution, he must acclimatize to survive.

Starlight and Star Plus are funding the project, which Wan and Michael Clear will produce through Atomic Monster with Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films. Executive producers are Peter Luo and Judson Scott of Atomic. Cory Kaplan will oversee production on behalf of Angry.