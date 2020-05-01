James Corden Covers Reduced Staff Salaries on "The Late Late Show" – Up News Info

The Late Late Show Announcer James Corden is personally collecting multiple employees' accounts without permission from the CBS nightly show.

The British presenter will pay the wages of around 60 employees who have been marginalized as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown.

CBS covered eight weeks of salary for production staff when the show, produced by CBS TV Studios and Fulwell 73, the production company co-directed by Corden and Late Late Show Executive producer Ben Winston was closed on March 15.

Some employees are expected to be laid off starting May 4, and Corden will now cover these wages.

The Late Late Show returned on April 13 with episodes filmed in Corden's garage, after putting together Homefest, a primetime special featuring characters like Dua Lipa and BTS on March 30.

This occurs when Corden was forced to take a couple of nights off duty after "minor eye surgery."

Corden, speaking to Up News Info last month, said it is important to stay together. "I think our job (as night hosts) is to say, 'I feel the same as you, you're not alone and it's okay to have those feelings.' It's okay to feel sad, scared, and helpless, you've almost got to leave let those feelings take over and find out what you can do. I really think it's picking up the phone and talking to someone. This week I've talked to people I haven't talked to in a year. I've called old friends and I've thought about who's alone ", said.

