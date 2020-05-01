Jaguars reportedly reject Leonard Fournette's fifth year option

In the latest indication that Leonard Fournette's time with the Jacksonville Jaguars is drawing to a close, the team declined to choose the fifth-year option on the running back rookie contract.

Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of the contract and is to earn $ 4.17 million in 2020.

FREE NFL BROKERS – Best Players Available at Every Position

With his option rejected, according to the NFL Network, Fournette will become an unrestricted free agent after the conclusion of the 2020-21 league year.

The Jaguars reportedly attempted to trade Fournette in the past month, and the organization held talks with the Buccaneers and Dolphins, but were unable to complete a deal.

After a disappointing 2018 during which he played in only eight games and ran for 439 yards, Fournette recovered with a career season in 2019. He rushed for 1,152 yards and had the best team of 76 receptions in 15 games, totaling 1,674 yards. from scrimmage to ranks sixth in the NFL.