Ja Rule urges people to stop with a "false narrative" that 50 Cent "killed" him

The alleged “ false narrative & # 39; & # 39; It has something to do with Ja going back on his previous statements about challenging the star / creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; for an Instagram Live song battle.

You're the boss He has had enough.He recently turned to his Twitter account to discuss the "false narrative" involving him and his rival. 50 cents if they really go face to face Timbaland and Swizz beatz& # 39; s Instagram Live series "Versuz".

"Everyone stopped with this false narrative that 50 killed me when I faced 50, [Eminem], Unit G, D-12, [Busta Rhymes], DMX, Dr dreand the FBI at the same time, "Ja wrote in a now-deleted tweet." Lmao, let's talk about it … "

"I'm not saying anything but the truth … never without a cap," he added.

Ja was the one who suggested having a song battle with Fofty, asking Timbaland and Swizz to let them appear on their show. "I want all the smoke but I will behave," he promised Swizz and Fat Joe during a live broadcast on April 11. Apparently unconvinced, Swizz replied, "It sounds like devilish behavior."

In response, 50 turned to their social media accounts to troll Ja. "Who wants to fight, and here is a moment of silence for those who are still sick and suffering. LOL #abcforlife #starz # powerbook2,3,4,5 #Fox #BMF #needattention call 50 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi # g-unitfilms #g -unitbooks # g-unitrecords, "he tweeted.

The rapper "In Da Club" also posted an edited photo of Ja holding a cardboard with the words "I'm going to fight 50 Cent for attention" written on it. In the post's legend, Fiddy simply called him "stupid," adding a hashtag that said, "Fyre Festival." It was clearly a hit at the infamous festival that Ja was the host.

However, Ja later seemed to backtrack on his previous comments. In an interview with Hot 97 on Sunday, April 20, he revealed that he would not appear on it. "& # 39; Versuz & # 39; is about love and respect for each other's catalog, and what they have done for the music and what they contributed," he said. "Only out of respect for culture. I would never wish to disrespect culture and let me and its little thing get into the love and respect of what Versuz has brought to culture, for the catalog and the art of the other. I would never want to tarnish that. "