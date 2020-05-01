"It's so new just starting,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The first phase of Texas' reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic began Friday with restaurants welcoming returning customers to dinner.

While it's a day that so many Northern Texans have waited, the response didn't necessarily reflect that.

Restaurants can serve customers dining for the first time in over a month, but Up News Info 11 found that many restaurants and customers are reluctant to accept this slow return to normality.

After reorganizing his dining area and bringing in more employees, Chuck Cole, the owner of The Corner Market on Greenville Avenue, expected to see more customers on Friday.

"People can eat inside. We have some tables inside, ”Cole said. "People can eat outside. We set the tables 10 to 12 feet apart. "

Cole said his business has been struggling since the public health emergency paralyzed the restaurant industry.

Most of his clients still preferred to sit outside.

"I think it's so new that it just started today, I think it will start to open slowly," said client Emily Duncan. "I think people will be willing to go out."

A significant number of restaurants chose to offer only takeout food or to remain closed.

Brandon Luke owns Smithy in Henderson.

He says the state's limit to customers at 25% capacity is too strict to be profitable.

"Simply put, 25% does not make business sense to be open and potentially put our staff in a position to get out of unemployment," said Luke.

El Rústico used a counter to keep its audience legally below the limit as it welcomed customers for the first time in weeks.

Most of the tables inside have been removed and no groups of more than six have been seated.

Even with fewer customers, general manager Bryan Harris said that getting back to normal is as important as making money.

"It feels good to have the opportunity, but even more, it's not about the financial right now," he said. "It really is about being a place in Dallas that everyone expects."

