"It was healing to share the story" – Up News Info

"I feel like this documentary is the definitive documentary of his life, and my book is the definitive immersion in our relationship, but I also talk about the night he died and the sheriff's department reopened the case, I get into that in the book too , and I think this fictional narrative that has been sold, it's time for that to stop now. "

Those are the determined words of Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of the late Natalie Wood, speaking to me recently about her new movie for which she is not only a producer, but also a guide and interviewer to explore career, life and yes. death of her famous mother who died at age 43 during a weekend boat excursion to Catalina Island in late November 1981. That mysterious death in which she was found floating in the shallow surf is still controversial, with an investigation that reopened as recently as 2014, but six years later there is still nothing that has moved it forward in a way that the tabloids would have liked.

Natasha Gregson Wagner, Laurent Bouzereau at Sundance.

Gregson Wagner, with this documentary. Natalie Wood: what's left behind Understandably, he just wants to leave everything alone with this definitive look at all things Natalie Wood. This started with another project honoring her mother, a lavish 2016 photo-filled coffee table book called "Natalie Wood Reflections On A Legendary Life," which she wrote with Manoah Bowman, who is also producing the new film alongside Laurent Bourzereau, who also directed and joined Wagner Gregson on the phone with me. The documentary, which will be released on HBO on May 5 after debuting for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival in January, came about because there is so much footage, so much was never shared, and so much to say for Gregson Wagner, but neither it has restrictions. , especially in a frank interview with Robert Wagner, 90, twice Wood's husband, who, of course, was also on that unfortunate excursion on his ship called Splendor, along with actor Christopher Walken who the couple invited since was in Los Angeles. shooting a new movie with Wood called Great idea. However, that infamous night aside that caused endless speculation and rumors about what really happened is one that has overshadowed Wood's remarkable life. This document rectifies that. I found more than anything else, this film is a loving and detailed tribute to a star, wife and mother who left much more than the tabloids wanted to report, and a legacy perhaps unfulfilled, but still remarkable in many ways. Finally, it is also a path to closure for a daughter to honor her own mother in a way that very few people can.

In addition to the film, yet another book, a personal memoir by Gregson Wagner called "More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood" will also be released on Tuesday. For Wood's many fans, this is just a huge amount of material. Full disclosure: You can count me as one of them. I always thought Wood, the rare actor who made the successful transition from child star in movies like the 1947 Miracle on 34th Street to full-fledged adult stardom and a three-time Oscar nomination before the age of 25, to be underestimated as an actress even with the accolades she had throughout her career. This movie points to that, and also that she was ahead of her time as a woman in a male-dominated business that was able to take control, an early feminist before it was fashionable.

His work in movies like the one in 1961 Splendor in the grass and West side story (in the same year no less), Rebel without cause, in front of Steve McQueen in the wonderful gem of 1963 Love with the right stranger (Gregson Wagner's favorite), Kings Go Forth in front of Sinatra and frequent co-star Tony Curtis, Gypsy a later big-screen win in 1969 with Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice, previous work with budding star Robert Redford, one of many interviewed in the film, in Inside Daisy Clover and This property is doomed, so funny and smart in The great race and on TV movie adventures with a big twist on The Cookie Factory – all this and more reexamined here, which makes you want to start downloading all the filmography right away. Unfortunately, Hollywood, despite offering many nominations, never gave Wood the awards he deserved. Ironically, he finally won a competitive Golden Globe for a TV miniseries remake of From here to eternity back in 1980, a moment that shows Wood in a funny way surprised on stage by accepting him, something he hadn't done long before at these awards shows.

But fortunately, the new documentary is not the standard chronological biography, but rather an all-encompassing exploration from many angles of his life, and even after that (in incredibly intimate and private images never seen before, even by Gregson Wagner) . grief, particularly that of Robert Wagner, at his funeral and at his home during those sad days in late 1981). It contains many home movies, some very famous stars at parties there over the years, interviews with many in his life, including Wagner, his now-actress wife Jill St. John, his little sister Courtney, Redford, and a good friend, but never co-star Mia Farrow among many others, including Wood Mart Crowley's best friend and confidant (who wrote The boys in the band) and ex-husband (between the two marriages with Wagner) Richard Gregson, who died since their participation. The film is dedicated to them. It was an emotional roller coaster that did this for everyone involved.

“You really put yourself as an audience member and because I was having such revelations and so many emotions, I was crying almost during every interview we did, and that was very difficult because I mean that with several of them I was literally unable to speak anymore. It was exhausting and in such a powerful way that it was difficult to do more than one interview per day, "said Bouzereau (the miniseries Five returned), who directed hundreds of behind-the-scenes documentaries, including many for Steven Spielberg films, and indeed, Spielberg's Amblin Television is the producing company behind this film, an irony, I suppose, since Spielberg himself has directed a remake of West side story just proving that Wood's connections are everywhere, even four decades after his death.

Among those who did not participate, although asked, was Natalie's sister Lana Wood, separated from the family, and Walken. "Obviously we would have liked to interview Christopher Walken, but he turned him down, so we respected that, of course … that would have been the one who ran away," said Gregson Wagner, who was happy that his stepfather Robert Wagner had no problem. to participate and sit with your. Here it comes out as an open book, or so it seemed to me when I screened the film. "I love that you called it an open book because that's how I feel he is, too, and you know, this idea that, like the false idea that people have of this, that he has all these secrets and never talks to them anybody and do some of this. He's not completely like that, he is an open book, so I think he felt safe talking to me and Laurent, and I think he was ready to talk about it in a safe environment on his terms, "he said.

In short, this is a movie about a lifetime. And what a life it was, however short it may be. Wood, famous for her Russian descent, planned to make her stage debut in Los Angeles in a new production of Anastasia at the Ahmanson theater. It would certainly have been another triumph. I was planning to go when it opened in February 1982, but it wasn't.

“I think what surprised me the most when making the documentary and writing the book was how healing it is to share the story. You know, for many years I have been so private about my life with my parents because the press misinterpreted it and I was not ready to share, and now that I am doing it I feel much better. I feel much bigger, brighter, healthier, and happier, you know? Gregson Wagner said. “She was an amazing human, so why not celebrate people like that? And I don't mean celebrating like a candy cane and roses, I mean, in a very human way, in a real way, as she was. She spoke so honestly in her own words about her struggle to be a three-dimensional person, to have a great personal life, to overcome her demons, not just to be a painted lady, and that's why I am proud of her. I am proud to be his daughter, and now that I have my own daughter, I want my daughter, Clover, to be proud of her grandmother. I mean, your grandmother did a lot of things. She was way ahead of her time and she loved us in this kind of space and floating around, you know, she was a buoy, her love, and that was enough for me to hold on to, so it's important for my daughter to know about it. . "

As for the title, What's left behind It works on multiple levels, but as Bouzereau points out, he recites that poem twice. Splendor in the grass. "And the first time he can barely finish it and there is great sadness in saying that phrase, 'what's left behind', and of course he goes with the movie, but he is a completely different person and there is something extremely victorious and positive in reading that line, so I hope that it is the last reading that will also speak for this film, ”he says.

And Gregson Wagner agrees: “The truth is left behind. That's really what it is, I mean, the truth of this spirit, this shining star in life and in her work, she's left behind. "