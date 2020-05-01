It is unlikely that & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; Get a launch on demand, to wait until theaters reopen

Universal tables

The last James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig was delayed from its release on March 16 until November due to the coronavirus crisis, but it could receive more delays.

James Bond producers are not ready to release a new movie "No time to die"until theaters reopen in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The movie, starring Daniel Craig, was supposed to hit theaters on May 16, but producers chose to stop the release due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now slated to open in November, but according to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the film won't hit the public until theaters are reopened, and bosses apparently refuse to consider an on-demand release.

"If it has to wait until next year, so be it," said a source close to production. "There are hundreds of millions of dollars involved here. Release it when the public feels safe to return. But it's a stressful call."

"No Time to Die" will be Craig's final film as 007, after playing Ian Fleming's beloved secret agent in "Royal Casino","Quantum of Solace","Skyfall"and"Spectrum"