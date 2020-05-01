‘It hurts to touch our hair’: Hastings couple tells a painful battle with COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A once healthy Hastings couple has been battling the aggressive coronavirus for more than a month.

"I would never wish this on anyone," said Karen Rabe Shmidt.

For Minnesota residents Karen and Mike, March started in pure relaxation in Florida. But after they flew home, the riots fell apart.

"It hurts, every part of our bodies hurts," he said.

The pain started shortly after her flight home in mid-March. Karen thought she had a respiratory infection: she received a Z-pack and was told to quarantine, but there was no COVID-19 evidence available.

And then Mike got sick, very sick. Karen took him to the emergency room. Now he says it was unlike anything he ever felt.

"I got to a point where I was at United where, to be honest, I didn't care if he lived or died," he said.

A few days later, Karen was admitted, also after collapsing in her apartment.

"The pain, the tiredness I felt, was so overwhelming, it hurt to touch our hair," said Karen.

Both tested positive for COVID-19. They had to lie on their stomachs for air flow, they say the nurses were helpful, but they had to limit the records since they were both isolated.

"I remember thinking‘ Mike and I have a lot to do in this life and please don't let me die here, please don't let me be alone, "Karen said.

While lying in pain, the nurses provided them with the best medicine, putting their beds together once a day.

"Even if it was just looking us in the eye and holding hands," said Mike.

Now they have things to do. They are both at home after 10 days in the hospital. Karen is still taking oxygen, and they have both had mobility and memory problems. They expect those effects to be temporary, but they know that their lives are permanently changing.

"Life is very short and we both realized that," Karen said.

Although the couple had COVID-19, they had different symptoms. Karen had a cough and hallucinations, Mike's sense of taste and smell changed, but he had no cough. They both say the worst part was how hard it was to breathe.