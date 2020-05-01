Is Nicki Minaj teasing Beyonce in the 'Say So' remix? from Doja Cat?

Instagram

People are convinced that the success creator of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; is referring to the singer of & # 39; Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) & # 39; with her derogatory lyrics on the song, after she denies that it is Wendy Williams.

Up News Info –

Doja Cat has enlisted Nicki Minaj in the daring remix of his climbing song on the 2019 list "Say So". Following its release on Friday, May 1, the song quickly sparked conversations online, not because of their collaboration, but because of Nicki's bar on the remix.

In the new twist on the retro-grooving pop song, the Harajuku Barbie spits on the outro, "That real ** is not keeping your n *** a home," leading many to speculate who he is referring to. Many flocked to Twitter to come up with their wild guesses, which mostly mentioned the talk show host Wendy Williams.

"The way Nicki dragged Miss Wendy P Williams so easily #SaySoRMX," commented one person after hearing the new song. "NICKI DEVOURED THE F ** K OUTTA THAT SONG #SaySoRMX," another tweeted, along with a clip of Wendy on her show.

<br />

While Nicki and Wendy may not have the best relationship after the latter criticized the "Starships" raptor for her marriage to a registered sex offender, Kenneth Petty, fans couldn't be more wrong. To debunk the speculation, the Trinidad and Tobago-born star turned to her Instagram Stories to say that "the line is not about Wendy."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

<br />

This prompted Internet users to come up with another wild speculation, this time involving Beyonce Knowles. Pointing to the above Child of destiny the lyrics of a member in the remix of "Savage", "If you want to see a real baby, here is your chance," said one person, "it can't be any other rap girl because we all know her butt is fake and false". It is this? Are you really shooting Bey? Because this is going to kill your career. "

Others suggested that it could be Beyonce or Megan Thee Stallion. One of them said, "It's between Meg and Beyonce. And now that I think about it, meg has no fillers. Beyonce could."

If Nicki really refers to Beyonce, people warn her about how this could affect her career. "This is not what she wants Lol. She can barely sell music to her staunch fans these days," someone predicted the raptors' downfall.

Another advised him, "Beyonce has a lot of influence and respect on the streets and in the industry. Nicki can't afford to come face-to-face with Bey. She'd better stick with the Meek Mills and Cardi B & # 39; sa the ones she's used to if she wants to keep Kenny tied up in the best designer boot cut jeans. "

The original version of "Say So" appears on Doja's second album "Hot Pink". The single got a huge boost after going viral on TikTok.