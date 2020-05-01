Is it safe to get out of the confinement? Check the sewer

The world is eager to get out of the confinement. But if countries simply go back to business as usual, new Covid-19 outbreaks will follow. The only solution public health experts see is to carefully monitor the coronavirus and control new outbreaks.
The problem is that the most obvious way to monitor the virus, testing person by person, has already proven to be a huge and costly challenge. Experts say we are not close to the scale we need to get a good idea of the pandemic.
Now some scientists are looking for the virus not in our noses, blood or saliva, but somewhere else: in our sewers.
"It is the signature of a whole community," said Krista Wigginton, an environmental engineer at the University of Michigan who has been finding the coronavirus in the wastewater around the Bay Area in California.
Water authorities and governments are in talks with scientists and companies about monitoring the pandemic through detecting viruses in the sewer. Wastewater monitoring could provide early outbreak alerts. Potentially, it could give governments some of the data they need about when to end locks and when to turn them back on.
The measurement of viruses in wastewater in effect tests an entire city or region at a time. Although only some people can be tested for the coronavirus on any given day, they all use the bathroom.
"It is a great leveler," said Christobel Ferguson, director of innovation for the Water Research Foundation.
This week, the foundation sponsored a virtual research summit, during which Dr. Wigginton and other experts shared their first results and developed a roadmap to improve their vigilance.
For decades, public health workers have searched the wastewater for signs of viral outbreaks. The World Health Organization has monitored polio viruses in this way, to assess how well their vaccination campaigns have worked.
In the first days, researchers had to carry out thorough tests to find viruses in the wastewater. They had to mix the water with the cells so that the viruses could infect them. The researchers then had to wait for the new viruses to emerge.
Later, the researchers were able to skip these experiments. They could simply extract genetic material from the water, read its sequence, and determine what type of viruses they were dealing with. Even the newest technology has made it possible to estimate the amount of virus by counting viral genes in a water sample.
Irene Xagoraraki, an environmental engineer at Michigan State University, uses this method to detect viruses in sewage in Detroit. In a recent hepatitis A outbreak, he discovered that the virus rose in the water about a week before the increase in confirmed cases. "You can predict the outbreak," he said.
When the coronavirus began to spread from China, Dr. Xagoraraki and other experts began to wonder if they could see it appear in the wastewater.
Early reports of the coronavirus made the idea seem plausible. Although the virus first infects people's airways, it can eventually enter the intestines.
Coronavirus has been detected in the feces of some infected people. Some initial studies suggest that the virus becomes inactive when it reaches the sewer system. But it still carries genes that researchers can detect.
"We started before the virus entered our country," said Gertjan Medema of the KWR Water Research Institute in the Netherlands. He and his colleagues created a test for the coronavirus and began using it in sewage in early February.
They did not have any positive results, which was reassuring. They could be sure that their test was specific enough not to be fooled by other viruses.
After the Netherlands saw their first confirmed case on February 27, Dr. Medema and his colleagues again performed further tests. They found the virus in the sewers of cities like Amsterdam and Utrecht.
The researchers then went to remote cities with no known cases of Covid-19. They discovered the coronavirus up to six days before the first confirmed cases were found there.
Since then, Dr. Medema and his colleagues have continued to track viruses in sewer systems. As confirmed cases of Covid-19 have increased in Amsterdam and Utrecht, they have found more virus genes in the wastewater.
Researchers have reported similar results from countries like Australia, France, Spain, and the United States.
At the meeting, the experts' consensus was that it is not yet possible to use viruses in wastewater to estimate how many people are infected.
For one thing, researchers are still trying to calculate the average amount of virus that infected people shed in their stool. On the other hand, it is unclear how many viral genes survive the journey from a toilet to a sewage treatment plant.
"I don't feel like we're at a point where we can say, 'This is the concentration in the wastewater and this is the number of people with diseases,'" said Dr. Wigginton.
However, experts attending the meeting agreed that the sewers have a lot to tell us about the pandemic.
Studies by Dr. Medema and others suggest that a weekly wastewater test could serve as an early warning system for outbreaks.
When cities or states exit the closure, they can check the sewers to follow the trend of the virus. An increase would tell them that people are infecting each other. "Then you have to go back to quarantine," said Eric Alm, an M.I.T. Microbiologist and Scientific Director of BioBiot, a coma company that tracks pathogens in wastewater.
Previous experience with other viruses has taught researchers to be careful about making sense of these apparent trends. If a large crowd comes to a city to watch a soccer game, for example, the sewage system may see a surge in viruses that has nothing to do with a new outbreak.
"It requires good information," said Dr. Medema, "but it is doable."
As his tests become more reliable and accurate, Dr. Medema and other researchers hope to expand future outbreaks. Instead of looking at a wastewater treatment plant that runs an entire city or county, they can go to wells to monitor changes in individual neighborhoods.
Possibly, they could be concentrated in nursing homes, factories and other places that have experienced intense outbreaks.
"If we see a hot spot emerge," said Dr. Xagoraraki, "we can shut down a particular area for a while, so that the entire economy of an entire state is not killed."