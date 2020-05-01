Is Gwen Stefani pregnant with Blake Shelton's baby? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the May 11, 2020 issue of In Touch magazine. According to the post, Gwen is pregnant and has been a total surprise. The magazine states that after months of unsuccessful IVF treatment and seeking adoption, the miraculous happened. While in hiding during the Coronavirus pandemic, Gwen, 50, conceived. Neither Gwen Stefani nor Blake Shelton have spoken about pregnancy and have not confirmed the reports.

In Touch quoted a source saying they are close to the situation and reported the following.

“After years of strenuous rounds of IVF treatment without success, Gwen had given up hope of conceiving again. She and Blake even considered adopting.

The source said that once they stopped trying to have a baby, she became pregnant.

Gwen Stefani has three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston Rossdale (13), Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale (11), and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale (6). Blake has no children yet.

Although a baby would be great news (if true) to report, the post also repeated reports that Gwen and Blake secretly married during the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch a new video of the Blake Shelton duo with Gwen Stefani as they perform the song "Nobody But You,quot; in the following video player.

The source went on to say that Gwen and Blake had secretly married after she confirmed that she was pregnant. According to the report, the couple were so excited about having a baby together that after taking at least three pregnancy tests, they were overjoyed and married.

The source went on to state the following.

"She couldn't believe it was positive. She couldn't go to a doctor because of the confinement, so she had two more tests over the course of two weeks before telling Blake. She wanted to be absolutely certain. She couldn't believe when she he finally told her, and he was thrilled. "

What you think? Do you believe in the In Touch report? Do you think Blake and Gwen are married and have a baby?

