Is Alia Shawkat hidden in Brad Pitt's house?

Is Alia Shawkat locked up in Brad Pitt's house? That's the question people are asking because of an upcoming article in the May 11, 2020 issue of the Enquirer. According to her reports, Alia was seen wearing a face mask and arriving at Brad's home on April 18, and is believed to have left! The report comes at a time when other posts say Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston secretly met and even plan to get married. Now, people seriously doubt that those reports are true because Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are practically inseparable. TMZ just reported that the couple was seen at the Thundercat show in Los Angeles with a girl who looked exactly like Alia. It shouldn't surprise us if the two stay together. Brad Pitt is a Sagitarrius and Alia is an Aries. When it comes to the stars, Brad and Alia are a perfect match!

Are these two fire signs burning with passion for each other? It remains to be seen, but the Enquirer reports that Alia is definitely Brad's new flame, so far Jennifer Aniston!

The article quoted a source who said the following.

"Brad and Alia are crazy about each other and she often stays at home. She only lives a five-minute walk from her house, so they tend to hang out most days. "

You can check out the TMZ article on Alia and Brad going to the Wiltern with Alia to see Thundercat below.

Brad Pitt watches Thundercat Show in Los Angeles with Alia Shawkat #cuzeventsrock #berapproved #live music https://t.co/E7owUmCHh2 – Because Events Rock (@CuzEventsRock) May 1, 2020

So where does this leave Jennifer Aniston? Well, first, there was never confirmation of reports that Brad Pitt and Jennifer were even hanging out, drop an article. Yes, they had a bunch of PDAs at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, but they haven't been seen together since then!

Still, the Enquirer reported that Brad is actually split between Jennifer and Alia, but the source goes on to say that Brad is definitely spending more time with Alia than with Jen.

"It looks like Alia is winning the race right now because she is spending time with Brad and not Jen!"

What do you think about the report? Do you think Brad Pitt is really back with Jennifer Aniston or do you think he and Alia are more than friends?

