Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares a heartfelt message for all crying fans



While the entire nation is still accepting the untimely passing of his favorite actor, Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa Sikdar, and their children Babil, Ayaan has shared a heartfelt letter with fans of the actor worldwide.

It is true that not only the entire nation but also the international film fraternity is afflicted by this great loss. And Sutapa's letter is somewhat comforting to heartbroken hearts when he wrote: "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world takes it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel lonely when millions are grieving with us "Right now, I want to assure you all that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It is a gain from the things you taught us, and now we will finally begin to really implement it and evolve. However, I want to try to fill in the things that people don't know anymore.

It is amazing to us, but I would put it in Irrfan's words, "it is magical,quot; whether he is there or not, and that is what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I hold a grudge against is; He has spoiled me for life. His struggle for perfection does not let me settle for the ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm that I always saw in everything, even in the cacophony and chaos, so I learned to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my deaf voice and my two left feet. Oddly, our lives were a master class in acting, so when the dramatic entrance of the "uninvited guests,quot; occurred, I had already learned, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor's reports were like scripts he wanted to perfect, so I never miss a single detail he was looking for in his acting. We met some amazing people on this trip and the list is endless but there are a few that I must mention, our oncologist Dr. Nitesh Rohtogi (Max hospital Saket) who took us by the hand at first, Dr. Dan Krell (UK ), Dr. Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my flashlight in the dark Dr. Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben hospital). It is difficult to explain how wonderful, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I think these 2 and a half years were an interlude, which had its own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan in charge of the role of the conductor, apart from the 35 years of our company, ours was not a marriage, it was a union . I see my little family, in a boat, with my two sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling forward, with Irrfan guiding them "wahan nahi, yahan mode,quot;, but since life is not cinema and there are no retreats, I sincerely wish that my Children safely navigate this boat with their father's guide in mind and glide through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could summarize a lesson that their father taught them and that was important to them. "

To which Babil, Irrfan's son, wrote: "Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe," while Ayaan said: "Learn to control your mind and not let it control you. "



Sutapa continues his letter saying: "Tears will flow as we plant a raat ki rani tree, his favorite, in the place where you have laid him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but will flourish and the fragrance will spread and touch all souls whom I will not call fanatics but family for years to come. "

On Sutapa's emotional note, we can't help but run down our memory lanes and miss the actor a little more. But we hope that the actor is in a quiet place now. May he rest in peace …