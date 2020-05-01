Home Entertainment Irrfan Khan's latest Facebook message to his fans

By
Bradley Lamb
Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben Hospital due to an infection. The actor had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018. On Irrfan's Facebook page, there was a heartfelt surprise for fans who had been grieving over the loss.

The message that was published on your profile. It reads: "Thank you for touching my life in a way you never know … My riches do not reside in materialistic things … but really in fans like you."

Irrfan Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, directed by Homi Adajania. The film was released a day before the national closure was declared. It was her comeback movie after her return from a treatment in London.

