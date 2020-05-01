Investor confidence raises US stocks to best month since 1987: live updates

The news is terrible, but Wall Street had its best month in decades.
The shares fell on Thursday, giving up some of its earnings from the previous day, after reports showing millions of Americans applied for weekly unemployment benefits and consumer spending collapsed.
The S,amp;P 500 closed nearly 1 percent, but it was a small pullback in a strong month for Wall Street. Even taking into account Thursday's decline, the S,amp;P 500 had its best month since January 1987, a gain that came despite the fact that it is becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus crisis was pushing the United States into a severe economic recession. .
The nearly 13 percent rise this month means the S,amp;P 500 has now risen approximately 30 percent from its March 23 low. It is a rally that has surprised even the most ardent bulls.
"Frankly, I'm amazed at the speed of the recovery," said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at brokerage firm BTIG, who had expected a rebound from before the recovery began.
The recovery, which occurs even amid overwhelming economic data, highlights investor confidence that things will return to normal earlier than they thought when stocks collapsed in late February and early March.
Both the federal government and the central bank have injected trillions of dollars into the economy and financial markets. And the closure measures appear to have some success in reducing infection rates, and some states set the conditions for reopening.
With most of the nation in lockdown, tech companies like Amazon and Apple benefited as consumers found other ways to spend their money.
The company's revenue was bolstered by growing sales of its Internet services and Apple Watch and AirPods.
Apple generally forecasts its sales for the next quarter, but declined to do so on Thursday. Analysts expect the current quarter to be much uglier due to virus-related closures worldwide.
However, Apple showed confidence in its financial base by announcing another $ 50 billion in share buybacks.
The spread of the coronavirus played directly into the hands of Amazon's core businesses, as consumers bought more online and companies spent more on cloud computing. Those two pillars of Amazon's business took sales to their highest level recorded outside of the holiday shopping season, the company said Thursday.
Amazon reported that it had $ 75.5 billion in sales in the last quarter, 26 percent more than the previous year, exceeding analyst expectations. Profits fell about 29 percent to $ 2.5 billion because it cost more to meet increased customer demand.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos noted that the company's earnings may continue to decline in the near future. The company would generally expect to make around $ 4 billion in operating profit in the next quarter, but "we expect to spend the entirety of that $ 4 billion, and perhaps a little more, on Covid-related expenses to bring products to customers and keep employees safe, "he said in a statement.
One of the weirdest side effects of the coronavirus pandemic is this: stacks of 40-foot steel containers filled with unwanted Chinese goods that are now piling up on the docks in South Korea, Morocco, and Togo in West Africa.
Two months ago, retailers and manufacturers in the West were concerned that they might They ran out of products from factories in China that had been temporarily closed due to the virus. Now the concern is not with empty supply chains, but with supply chains that are full to bursting.
Department stores in the United States, for example, have been cancel and postpone orders. But an avalanche of goods has already left the gates of factories in China and is headed for stuffed warehouses and padlocked stores in the west.
Two of the largest container shipping lines in the world, Maersk and Mediterranean transport, they are offering unorthodox solutions. Each of them promotes programs that allow large quantities of containers to be dropped off and stored in ports that were previously only transit points, such as Busan, South Korea; Las Palmas, Spain; Tangier, Morocco; Salalah, Oman; or Lomé, Togo.
"Slow down your supply chain by increasing ocean delivery time," Maersk promises now.
The accumulation of full containers may not last, for a reason that Chinese exporters and their workers will also not like. Surveys published on Thursday of Chinese purchasing managers showed that few orders are now arriving at Chinese factories for any additional exports.
Mark Zuckerberg said last month that he would remove posts promoting bleach as a cure for coronavirus, and Twitter last month announced that it would remove virus tweets "that could cause harm." But Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have refused to remove President Trump's statements suggesting disinfectants and UV light as possible treatments.
By Friday, the day after Trump's remarks at a White House briefing, mentions of a disinfecting cure on social media and television broadcasts rose to 1.2 million, from about 400,000 on Thursday. , according to Zignal Labs, a media information company. A New York Times analysis found 768 Facebook groups, 277 Facebook pages, nine Instagram accounts, and thousands of tweets promoting the UV light therapies that were posted after Trump's comments and stayed on the sites until Wednesday.
Social media companies have always been gentle on when it comes to Trump. However, their inaction in posts echoing their comments about UV lights and disinfectants stands out because companies have said for weeks that they would not allow the spread of false information about the coronavirus.
Most technology companies developed erroneous health information policies "with the expectation that there would be a competent government and accredited health authority to point to," said Renee DiResta, technical research manager who studies incorrect information in the Stanford Internet Observatory. Since false information comes from the White House, companies have been forced to loop, he said.
YouTube said Trump's comments did not violate his disinformation policy. Twitter said the satire and discussions of Trump's comments that do not include a call to action, as well as Trump's own comments, did not violate his policies. Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, did not respond to requests for comment.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Boeing He said Thursday that he had raised $ 25 billion in a bond offering in an effort to inject liquidity into his business. As a result, the aerospace giant said, it would not seek additional funds through capital markets or help from the federal government.
-
United airlines reported a net loss of $ 1.7 billion in the first quarter and said he had about $ 9.6 billion in cash on hand to weather the crisis. The airline expects to spend cash in the second quarter at an average daily rate of $ 40 to $ 45 million, on par with its peers.
The reports were contributed by Keith Bradsher, Jack Nicas, Karen Weise, Gregory Schmidt and Niraj Chokshi.