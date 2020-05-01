Internet: HC refuses to entertain PIL in search of telecommunications companies that do not bill the unused network, calls during the blockade – Latest news

The Delhi High Court declined on Friday to file a petition for instructions to telecommunications companies and Internet service providers (ISPs) not to charge offices, shops or commercial establishments that were "mandatorily closed,quot; due to the closure of COVID-19. A bank of justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna, listening via videoconference, said the Supreme Court has already dealt with a similar problem and that the higher court is unwilling to accept the statement.

Attorney Amit Sahni, who appeared for the petitioner, did not press the statement and withdrew it.



The lawyer said that due to the mandatory closure, people are unable to go to the workplace and therefore telecommunications / ISP companies should not charge for the closing period as the public was required not to take advantage of the services .

Petitioner S K Sharma said he had made a representation to authorities to order telecommunications companies not to charge for the period when the services were not mandatorily used.

The allegation has held that "stores / offices / business houses / factories and almost all commercial establishments remained closed to comply with the government's order to maintain social distance during the period of closure."

Furthermore, he argued that telephone operators and ISPs should not charge citizens for services they do not use while following government instructions.

The petition says that should such charges be imposed, the payments made will be transferred to the relief fund created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic.