Insider says big PS5 news may be just weeks away – BGR

The reveal of the PlayStation 5 design is one of the most anticipated events in the gaming world, but it is unclear when Sony will introduce the new console.

A source with industry connections said on Twitter that Sony should follow Microsoft's Xbox gaming event with some news of its own in a few weeks.

It is unclear if he meant that a PS5 reveal is imminent, or if we will see more PS5 games announced soon.

Microsoft has been winning the new console marketing war against Sony so far this year. The company took time to reveal the name of the new Xbox, but has been ahead of Sony ever since. We learned what the Scarlett Project would be called in mid-December, which is also when Microsoft introduced the Xbox Series X to the world. Months later, Microsoft shared the Xbox 2020 specs with the world before Sony, and the company just announced an Xbox Series X gaming event for next week.

All Sony did was reveal the PS5 specs during a boring video stream, and then show off the all-new DualSense controller. But the PS5 news may arrive in the coming weeks, according to an informed expert. However, it's unclear whether we're going to make it to a real PS5 design reveal or just game announcements.

Former Kotaku editor and future Bloomberg Reporter Jason Schreier shared the Xbox teaser on Twitter with a simple caption "It Starts,quot; on Thursday:

It was then that someone asked him if he knew anything about Sony. Schreier replied:

Few more weeks I think – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 30, 2020

Because of the way that question was asked, the answer can mean anything. Sony could present the PS5 design in a few weeks. But then, the question came up in response to Microsoft's announcement about next-gen console gaming. Therefore, Schreier's answer could refer to the PS5 games that could be released in a few weeks. You don't need to know what the PS5 looks like to see the games running on it.

Schreier, however, is a trusted source in the gaming community. A few weeks ago, he revealed that the PS5 operating system will make playing a game as easy as Netflix. Before that, Schreier said someone told him the PS5 is "the most exciting hardware in 20 years," according to someone familiar with the device. More recently, he disputed claims that the console has serious heating issues that need to be fixed.

It goes without saying that none of that can be confirmed at this point, but Schreier wouldn't make those comments without having some kind of information on hand. So when he says we might get PS5 news in a few more weeks, it means he must have inside information on the matter. Whether that news is a real console reveal or new games, we have no idea. We will remind you that a few days ago a different magazine stated that the PS5 games will be presented in the coming weeks.

Image Source: PlayStation