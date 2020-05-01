"Insecure,quot; officially renewed for season 5 on HBO

The fourth season took a year and a half to premiere, but "Insecure,quot; finally returned and fans adore Issa and the crew's current antics. HBO is apparently so pleased with the success of the series that the network has officially awarded "Insecure,quot; a fifth season.

@Deadline reports that fans of the hit HBO series have something to celebrate as the formal announcement has just been made that Issa Rae's Golden Globe nominated series "Insecure,quot; will return for a fifth season. The renewal announcement comes less than three weeks after the fourth season premiere on April 12.th. Speaking about the current season of "Insecure,quot;, Issa previously stated that this year all characters are leveling up romantically and professionally as each enters new phases of their lives.

After Issa quit her job in the third season, she is now fully focusing on her passion project of hosting a block party for her community, while sparking a new friendship. Meanwhile, Molly and Issa's friendship is life support and Molly is trying to start a serious relationship with "Asian Bae,quot; Andrew. As for Lawrence, well, her new relationship with Condola is more complicated than she realizes because she and Issa have become best friends.

Amy Gravitt, HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming, had this to say about the renewal of "Insecure’s,quot;:

"We are delighted that Issa, Prentice and the entire Insecure team are back together for a fifth season." As we laugh and shudder with recognition, their stories make us feel a little less alone in the world. "

"Unsafe,quot; It was created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore and includes series regulars Yvonne Orji, Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales.

