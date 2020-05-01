Home Local News Inmate dies in Jefferson County cell

Inmate dies in Jefferson County cell

Matilda Coleman
A 50-year-old inmate died Friday in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail.

Agents conducting a routine checkup at 5:15 a.m. They found Paul George Abeyta in an unresponsive state in his cell, according to a press release. The life-saving measures were carried out until shortly after 6 a.m., when Abeyta was pronounced dead.

Jefferson County Sheriff

Paul George Abeyta

