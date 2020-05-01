Inmate dies in Jefferson County cell

A 50-year-old inmate died Friday in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail.

Agents conducting a routine checkup at 5:15 a.m. They found Paul George Abeyta in an unresponsive state in his cell, according to a press release. The life-saving measures were carried out until shortly after 6 a.m., when Abeyta was pronounced dead.

Arrested on April 27 by Lakewood police, Abeyta indicated during reserve procedures that he had used heroin daily for the past five years. He was housed alone in a prison medical unit due to drug withdrawal protocol, as well as coronavirus-related symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath.

Abeyta had no fever upon arrival at the jail, the sheriff's office said, and subsequent temperature checks showed no fever. In accordance with the withdrawal protocol, the deputies controlled Abeyta.

He was arrested for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance, according to the statement.

An investigation is ongoing, and the coroner's office will determine the cause and form of his death.